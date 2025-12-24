5 Things to Do: BoDeans at the Arcada, New Year’s Eve events and more

- BoDeans (St. Charles): BoDeans, known for their ‘90s hits like “Closer to Free” and “Good Things” will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets start at $67. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Direct from Sweden– The Music of ABBA (St. Charles): Relive the music of Swedish band ABBA at this tribute show Dec. 30 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Dance along to hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia!” “Fernando” and many more. Tickets start at $47. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Lion King” (Aurora): See the Disney classic film “The Lion King” on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29. Tickets are $1 each. Click here for more information. “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” continues to run at the Paramount on select dates through Jan. 11.
- Moonlight Theatre’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza (St. Charles): Celebrate 2026 at Moonlight Theatre’s New Year’s Eve party, featuring a dinner buffet, champagne toast, a performance from comedian Joe Kilgallon and music from The Class of ‘68. Tickets are $100 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Vik Pandya (Batavia): Chicago native Vik Pandya returns home for one show at The Comedy Vault in Batavia at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. The venue will also host comedian Michael Palascak for several shows beginning New Year’s Eve. Click here for more information and to see a full lineup of events.
