5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,’ Ultimate Elvis Christmas at Rialto

- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Joliet): For the final time, the Rialto Square Theatre will host a live reading of this holiday classic, performed by local radio talent, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. Tickets start at $15.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dean Z - Ultimate Elvis Christmas (Joliet): Celebrate Christmas with a tribute to Elvis, performed by tribute artist Dean Z, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Rialto Square Theatre. The show will feature Christmas standards made famous by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Brenda Lee, Dean Martin, The Ronettes and more. Tickets start at $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Festival of Lights (Romeoville): Marvel at the more than 60 light displays, including 32-foot tall walk-through castle, at Romeoville’s Festival of Lights, 1050 W. Romero Road. The light show is open from from 4-11 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. Click here for more information.
- Christmas in the Commons (New Lenox): Enjoy lights and holiday festivities in New Lenox’s Village Commons from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 20-21. The event will feature a 40-foot tall lighted Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides and more family-friendly activities. Click here for more information.
- The Christmas Soul Sessions (Lockport): A variety of Chicago musicians will perform soul, blues and gospel music in this special holiday show at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Proceeds from the show will benefit two nonprofit organizations. Tickets start at $34. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
