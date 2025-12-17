5 things to do in DeKalb County: ‘A Magical Motown Christmas,’ Kishwaukee Concert Band holiday concert

- “A Magical Motown Christmas” (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre will host this festive holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Enjoy music from bands like The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more. Tickets start at $55.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Kishwaukee Concert Band (DeKalb): The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform their holiday concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. The concert is free. Click here for more information.
- Family Fun Science Gingerbread House (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host the seventh annual STEM Gingerbread House Family Fun Science at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. The library will provide the supplies to build—graham crackers, frosting and candy. Click here for more information.
- “A Tribute to Robert Redford: (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will pay tribute to the iconic actor by looking back at his life and legacy. The program will also involve a viewing of clips from some of Redford’s best-known roles. This free program is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. Click here for more information.
- Adults Dungeons & Dragons One Shot (Sycamore): The Sycamore Public Library hosts this monthly program with Joey from Tabletop at Twilight for adults. The free event is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Click here for more information.
The Scene