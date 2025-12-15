Ring in 2026 at these festive New Year’s Eve events in northern Illinois

As the Christmas festivities wind down, the region’s hotels, theaters and event venues gear up for the biggest party of the season: New Year’s Eve.

This year, skip the crowded city streets and discover the dazzling variety of celebrations right here in the suburbs and surrounding towns.

Whether you’re dreaming of a sophisticated black-tie affair complete with an open bar and champagne toast, a high-octane concert or a special early-evening countdown perfect for the kids, northern Illinois offers a celebration to match your mood.

New Year’s Eve Rock and Roll Celebration at the Arcada Theatre – St. Charles

The Arcada Theatre’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party will feature AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck, as well as music from Arra, a classic rock cover band. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Club Arcada Speakeasy will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner, dancing and live music from Diva Montell at 8 p.m. Tickets are $275 per couple or $175 individual.

Rock N’ Ravioli will host the Prohibition Bar Blues show, featuring live music from Downtown Charles Brown at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The theatre is also hosting a family-friendly party from noon-2:30 p.m. with a live DJ and balloon drop. Tickets are $20 per person.

For more information about all of these events, visit oshows.com.

New Year’s Eve Dinner with Live Music at Camp Aramoni – Tonica

Celebrate the New Year at Camp Aramoni’s new River’s Edge event venue with an elevated dinner and live music from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a cocktail and appetizer before dinner. Reservations are required. Click here to view the menu or to purchase tickets.

New Year’s Eve Party at Pinz Entertainment Center – Yorkville

The party starts at 8 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m. at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Enjoy bowling, pool, party favors, champagne toast, food, drinks and dancing to welcome 2026. The cost is $45 per person. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

American English – Raue Center For The Arts, Crystal Lake

American English, a tribute to The Beatles, will present “The Beatles in Bloom: A Musical Journey Through the Seasons of Life,” a spectacular live concert event at 7 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. The band will perform over 20 classic hits from The Beatles amid stunning visuals. Tickets are available online at rauecenter.org.

New Philharmonic New Year’s Eve Concert – McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage

Take your pick of three New Year’s Eve concert performances from the New Philharmonic at College of DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center. Concert times are 1:30, 5, and 8:30 p.m. Acclaimed soprano and MAC favorite Alisa Jordheim is featured in the highly entertaining program incorporating classical, opera and pops music with a champagne toast. Tickets are between $70-$80. Visit atthemac.org for more information.

The Drake – Oak Brook

This luxurious hotel in Oak Brook will host a 2026 New Year’s Eve party, which includes dancing in two entertainment rooms, open bar, late-night bites, champagne toast and more. Tickets are $159 per person. If you’re looking to make a night of it, choose the Diamond Package or Platinum Package, with overnight accommodations and more. For more information, visit the hotel’s website.

The Vixen – McHenry

The Vixen will have two festive events on New Year’s Eve. The first is a family-friendly party from 6-8 p.m., complete with a live DJ, dancing, balloon drop and glow items for the kids. Tickets are $5 each or $24 for a family of 6. The fun continues with an adults-only party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., which includes a balloon drop and champagne toast. There is no cover charge and no tickets are needed. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.

Libido Funk Circus – Hollywood Casino Joliet

Joliet’s newest entertainment venue will celebrate its first ever New Year’s Eve party. Get ready to dance to the music of Libido Funk Circus, who will perform from 7-10 p.m. After the band’s set, the party continues with DJ Doc Matrix at 10 p.m., followed by Soul 2 The Bone at 11 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.

Arctic Winter Bar at Broken Oar Marina - Bar & Grill – This seasonal pop-up bar in Port Barrington will welcome 2026 with live music by Double Treble Dueling Pianos, dinner specials like grilled ribeye, surf & turf and twin lobster tails and a festive lineup of seasonal craft cocktails and warm Winter Warmers. Guests have the options of dining in the heated SkyDeck. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

The Venue – Aurora

Ring in 2026 with Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon and his band The Chicago Way at The Venue in downtown Aurora. Cannon’s sound is inspired by his heroes, including Hound Dog Taylor, Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Albert King, Son Seals and Jimi Hendrix. The music begins at 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $45-$50 in advance and $50-$55 at the door. For more information, visit themusicvenue.org.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Felix and Fingers – Woodstock Opera House

It’s dueling piano night in downtown Woodstock, with a festive night of live music, dancing, and a champagne toast. Felix and Fingers get the party going at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $105, individual tickets are $65, and couples tickets are $115. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Lucille at Drury Lane – Oak Brook

This elegant evening will set the stage for a magical New Year’s Eve, with live music and dinner at 5 p.m. The menu includes warm breads, beef Wellington, turkey, fish, and pasta for entrees and sides of roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and more. Top off the meal with scrumptious desserts. Adults are $60 and kids 5-12 are $25. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

New Year’s Eve Party – 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern, Island Lake

This party will feature a little bit of everything-country line dancing at 7 p.m., live music from Southbound at 8 p.m. and DJs spinning dance, pop and house music until 3 a.m. The party will also feature two champagne toasts, party favors and more. General admission is $10, and reserved table tickets are $20. Visit 3dsideouts.com for more information.

Embassy Suites Rockford Waterfront – Rockford

The Embassy Suites Hotel is hosting Rockford’s premier New Year’s Eve party from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will feature passed appetizers, a chef-carved prime rib buffet, risotto and bruschetta stations, dessert martinis, late-night snacks, party favors and a midnight champagne toast. The night kicks off with live music and continues with a DJ. Tickets are $115 per person. This event is for adults 21 and over. Visit esrockford.com for more information.

New Year’s Eve Disco Party – Two Brothers Roundhouse, Aurora

Disco band Superfly Symphony will bring the music to Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora for a groovy New Year’s Eve party, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The $125 per person ticket includes an open bar, appetizers, full buffet, champagne toast at midnight, desserts and admission to the disco party. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

New Year’s Eve Prime Rib Dinner & Live Music – Starved Rock Lodge

Enjoy a prime rib buffet from 5-8 p.m. at Starved Rock Lodge. The full dinner menu will also be available from 5-9 p.m. in the main dining room. Enjoy live music from Jaik Willis in the Back Door Lounge from 9 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling 815-220-7321. For more information or to view the menu, visit Starved Rock Lodge’s website.

New Year’s Eve Party – The Abbington Banquets, Glen Ellyn

Welcome 2026 with an elegant New Year’s Eve party, featuring hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner, ultimate seafood bar, unlimited varietal wine with dinner, balloon drop, champagne toast at midnight, late night buffet, live music and more. Tickets are $175 per person. Visit The Abbington’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.

The Dole Presents Midnight Masquerade at the Mansion – Crystal Lake

Celebrate the new year at a unique party at The Dole mansion. The event, which goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., features four parties in one location. Enjoy live music in the mansion, Grand Ballroom and Lou’s Lounge, passed hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop at midnight and much more. Tickets are $175 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

New Year’s Eve Bash with Mr. Lucky & His Orchestra of Tomorrow – The Roxy, Lockport

Tear up the dance floor with live music from Mr. Lucky & His Orchestra of Tomorrow, who will perform from 7:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Get there right at 7:45 p.m. for a dance lesson from The Lockport Swing Thing. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.

Old Town Pour House – Naperville & Oak Brook

Old Town Pour House will host a New Year’s Eve dinner celebration with decadent food and festive drinks. Guests can toast with bottles of champagne for $20.26 each. For more information, visit oldtownpourhouse.com.

The Abbey Resort – Lake Geneva

Just a short drive across the border into Wisconsin, the Abbey Resort in Fontana-on-Geneva Lake is hosting two celebrations. The family-friendly Get Your Game On will feature dinner at Waterfront, followed by games, crafts, dancing, scavenger hunts and more. The night ends with balloon drops for both an early and midnight countdown. The adults-only Feast & Fest New Year’s Celebration features a four-course dinner at 240 West, followed by music, dancing and an open bar, including a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, visit theabbeyresort.com.