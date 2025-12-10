Shaw Local

5 Things to Do in Will County: Holiday music, celebrations and movies this weekend

The Joliet American Legion Band performs their “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Rialto in this Shaw Local file photo. (Photo provided by Joliet American Legion Band.)

  1. Chris Isaak (Joliet): Chris Isaak, known for his ‘90s hit “Wicked Game,” will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Visit rialtosquare.com for tickets and more information.
  2. Joliet American Legion Band concert (Joliet): Enjoy a holiday concert from Joliet American Legion Band at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. The concert is free with a donation of non-perishable food. Visit rialtosquare.com.
  3. Home for the Holidays (Frankfort): Frankfort will celebrate the season with “Home for the Holidays” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14 at the Breidert Green and the village’s downtown area. This free event will have horse-drawn carriage rides, real reindeer encounters and plenty more family fun. Click here for more details.
  4. Holiday movies at The Roxy (Lockport): The Roxy will show two holiday movies on Sunday, Dec. 14. “The Polar Express” is at 3 p.m., followed by the Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire classic “Holiday Inn” at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information and tickets.
  5. Christmas Dessert & Wine Pairing (Plainfield): Sable Creek Winery is hosting this event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring four desserts and four wines. Tickets are $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
