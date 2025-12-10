5 Things to Do in Will County: Holiday music, celebrations and movies this weekend

- Chris Isaak (Joliet): Chris Isaak, known for his ‘90s hit “Wicked Game,” will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Visit rialtosquare.com for tickets and more information.
- Joliet American Legion Band concert (Joliet): Enjoy a holiday concert from Joliet American Legion Band at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. The concert is free with a donation of non-perishable food. Visit rialtosquare.com.
- Home for the Holidays (Frankfort): Frankfort will celebrate the season with “Home for the Holidays” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14 at the Breidert Green and the village’s downtown area. This free event will have horse-drawn carriage rides, real reindeer encounters and plenty more family fun. Click here for more details.
- Holiday movies at The Roxy (Lockport): The Roxy will show two holiday movies on Sunday, Dec. 14. “The Polar Express” is at 3 p.m., followed by the Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire classic “Holiday Inn” at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information and tickets.
- Christmas Dessert & Wine Pairing (Plainfield): Sable Creek Winery is hosting this event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring four desserts and four wines. Tickets are $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene