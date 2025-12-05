Shaw Local

WGN’s Ana Belaval headlines ‘Jingle Belles Comedy’ at Raue Center Dec. 11

“Jingle Belles Comedy” will feature Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas and Joanna Clark on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., as they share their unfiltered take on preparing for the holidays.

By Shaw Local News Network

Kick off the holiday season at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake with the gift of laughter at “Jingle Belles Comedy.”

This hilarious evening of stand-up comedy will feature Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas and Joanna Clark at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, as they share their unfiltered take on preparing for the holidays.

Hosted by Raue Center favorite John Da Cosse, this one-night-only event delivers a fresh and funny take on holiday chaos.

Belaval (WGN Morning News) brings her signature blend of English, Spanish and “Spanglish” stand-up comedy. With sold-out shows at Zanies and an international fan base for her Spanish-language set, “Te Sientas o Te Siento,” her storytelling is as heartfelt as it is hilarious, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Darlas, a longtime Chicago broadcaster, brings her sharp observational humor and natural stage presence to the comedy mic. A fresh voice in stand-up, Andrea’s stories hit close to home and leave audiences laughing and nodding in agreement.

Clark, a rising star in Chicago’s comedy scene, delivers smart, offbeat humor and viral character sketches that have earned millions of views online. Her sharp wit and millennial lens bring a new kind of funny to the stage.

Tickets start at $34 and an $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

