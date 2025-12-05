WGN’s Ana Belaval headlines ‘Jingle Belles Comedy’ at Raue Center Dec. 11

“Jingle Belles Comedy” will feature Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas and Joanna Clark on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., as they share their unfiltered take on preparing for the holidays. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Kick off the holiday season at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake with the gift of laughter at “Jingle Belles Comedy.”

This hilarious evening of stand-up comedy will feature Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas and Joanna Clark at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, as they share their unfiltered take on preparing for the holidays.

Hosted by Raue Center favorite John Da Cosse, this one-night-only event delivers a fresh and funny take on holiday chaos.

Belaval (WGN Morning News) brings her signature blend of English, Spanish and “Spanglish” stand-up comedy. With sold-out shows at Zanies and an international fan base for her Spanish-language set, “Te Sientas o Te Siento,” her storytelling is as heartfelt as it is hilarious, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Darlas, a longtime Chicago broadcaster, brings her sharp observational humor and natural stage presence to the comedy mic. A fresh voice in stand-up, Andrea’s stories hit close to home and leave audiences laughing and nodding in agreement.

Clark, a rising star in Chicago’s comedy scene, delivers smart, offbeat humor and viral character sketches that have earned millions of views online. Her sharp wit and millennial lens bring a new kind of funny to the stage.

Tickets start at $34 and an $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.