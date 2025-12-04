Shaw Local

Glen Ellyn’s Ugly Sweater Dine Around Downtown event set for Dec. 10

Sport your best holiday sweater and get ready to mingle at Glen Ellyn’s Dine Around Downtown holiday event on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Guests can visit 18 participating restaurants and enjoy discounted food and drinks. When purchasing a ticket, guests will select which location they prefer for check-in, where they’ll grab a light up necklace and a program with a map of locations and menus.

Tickets are $5 per person which allow access to the discounts and specials at all the locations. Restaurants will offer mini portions from their menus, as well as drink specials priced between $5-$8 per item.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by Dec. 9, as none will be sold the night of the event. Click here to purchase tickets.

This is an all ages event.

Visit downtownglenellyn.com for more information and additional holiday events.

