The Rat Pack is back for the holidays coming to Rialto Square Theatre

When Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. get together, the magic begins.

According to a news release from the theatre, there are no card tricks or rabbits pulled from a hat, but lots of cheer (straight from the bar), plenty of laughs and their biggest hit songs, including all your holiday favorites, backed by a live swinging big band orchestra.

Chris Jason will portray Frank Sinatra, Drew Anthony will portray Dean Martin and Kenny Jones will portray Sammy Davis Jr. The trio, along with special guests, will take you back to that glorious era and excitement of the 1960’s Sands Hotel & Casino’s Copa Room in Las Vegas with their wonderful holiday celebration of music and merry like no other, the release stated.

Ticket prices start at $35.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.