The Drunk’n Gnome Caroling Show brings irreverent holiday cheer to Joliet

(Photo provided by The Drunk'n Gnome)

This holiday season, forget the solemn hymns and polished choirs.

The Drunk’n Gnome Caroling Show is hitting the road in Will County with a rowdy, festive twist on Christmas classics — and it’s coming to four of Joliet’s favorite watering holes: On The Rocks, The Irish Corner Cantina, Magpies Joy of Eating and Chicago Street Bar & Grill. It will also be featured on the stage at Fine Tunes Center for the Arts in Channahon.

Known for its irreverent humor, gnome‑lore antics and parody carols like “O Come All Ye Wasted” and “Thirsty the Drunk’n Snowman,” the show transforms traditional holiday music into a laugh‑out‑loud barroom experience, according to a news release.

Audiences can expect saucy lyrics, audience sing‑alongs and plenty of tongue‑in‑cheek holiday spirit.

Upcoming Performances

On The Rocks, 1500 Essington Rd., Joliet — 7 p.m. Dec. 4

The Irish Corner Cantina, 2771 Black Rd., Joliet - 7 p.m. Dec. 5

Fine Tunes Center for the Arts, 25307 W. Eames St., Channahon - 8 p.m. Dec. 12

Magpies Joy of Eating, 753 Ruby St. Joliet - 7 p.m. Dec. 13

Chicago Street Pub, 75 N. Chicago St., Joliet — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Each performance is designed for a cozy bar setting, blending comedy, music and interactive fun. Patrons can raise a pint, join the chorus and revel in the gnome‑themed mischief that has made The Drunk’n Gnome a local holiday tradition.