Reddick Mansion to host Victorian Christmas Open House

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa will host “A Candlelight Christmas Open House” from 6-8 p.m. Fridays Dec. 5 and 12.

“Visiting the mansion is a wonderful opportunity for the public to take a step back in time to experience a Victorian Christmas,” Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, said in a news release. “People in Victorian dress will also be scattered throughout the building sharing the history of the Reddicks and their home.”

Volunteers have spent nearly 300 hours decorating the Reddick Mansion under the direction of Larry Swanson and Beth Hawkins, both RMA board members. Father Christmas, portrayed by Roger Hooper, will be on hand for pictures, and holiday refreshments will be served on the first floor, the release stated.

The cost is $15 per person and $5 for students in grades K-12. Reservations are not required, and parking will be reserved on Lafayette and Columbus Streets for guests.

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion, located at 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa.

The mansion is also open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday through Monday and has rental space available for special events.