The Second City to bring Christmas comedy show to McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

The Second City returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage this holiday season with two naughty and nice performances of “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire.”

The performances are at 5 & 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

According to a news release, this comedy revue roasts everything from classic holiday movies to family gatherings to office parties with seasonal songs, sketches and a generous serving of The Second City’s world-famous improv comedy.

For more than six decades, The Second City has delivered innovative, fast-paced satirical comedy with a fresh take on festive fun. The Second City opened its doors in 1959 in a small cabaret theater. Co-founded by Paul Sills, Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City grew to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the word, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities, the release stated.

Some of the best-known Second City alumni include Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Ed Asner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carrell and Tina Fey.

Tickets are $32-$49.

To order tickets, go to AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

Please note: This performance contains adult themes and material

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.