Chicago Festival Ballet to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Rialto Square Theatre Sunday

Chicago Festival Ballet’s Production of holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 30.

The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes and sensational choreography. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy, according to a news release from the theater.

This year’s performance marks the 35th anniversary of Chicago Festival Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” The ballet tells the story of a young girl, Clara, who embarks on a magical adventure after receiving a Nutcracker as a Christmas gift. This cherished holiday classic offers a unique opportunity for local dancers to perform alongside the professional artists of Chicago Festival Ballet, creating a truly unforgettable experience for performers and audiences alike, according to the release.

Chicago Festival Ballet and VH Dance Center, the official school of Chicago Festival Ballet, were founded in 1990 by the late Kenneth von Heidecke, protégé of Prima Ballerina Assoluta Maria Tallchief, and were established to carry on a tradition of excellence in classical ballet. Von Heidecke served as the chief choreographer of Chicago Festival Ballet and was a celebrated choreographer internationally, with more than 60 operas and 80 ballets to his name.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.