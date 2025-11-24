Mistletoe & Martinis Festive Christmas Market returns to Lakemoor on Black Friday

Chain O' Lakes chamber Executive Director Therese Matthys, center, shares a toast with (from left) Stephanie Grams of the Volo Museum and Kim Bromberek of Countryside Banquets as the Grinch looks on at the inaugural Mistletoe & Martinis in 2024. This year's event is Nov. 28. (Photo provided by Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mistletoe & Martinis – A Festive Christmas Market returns to Lakemoor on Black Friday.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 at Countryside Banquets & Conference Center, 28874 Route 120, Lakemoor.

The market will feature treasures and treats from more than 40 local artisans, makers and small businesses.

Not only will it feature gifts and sips, with signature holiday martinis available at the cash bar, the market also will offer chances to make lasting holiday memories. Enjoy free photos with Santa, a free building kit workshop, music performances and more.

“Mistletoe & Martinis captures everything we love about the season: local shopping, festive cheer, community giving, and a dash of holiday sparkle,” Therese Matthys, executive director of the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber, said in a news release. “It’s the perfect way to shop small and celebrate big.”

Guests are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Drop-off.

Mistletoe & Martinis is open to all, with free admission.

For event updates and vendor previews, find the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram.