Ellwood House Museum to open doors for holiday tours

Ellwood House Association - See the Ellwood House Mansion in Full Holiday Magic!

One of DeKalb’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned for the holiday season. Holiday tours of the beautifully decorated Ellwood mansion are available Wednesdays through Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 15.

This is the 58th year of this local holiday tradition.

Holiday tours will be offered at the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb through Dec. 15. (Katrina Milton)

New this year is a 2 p.m. tour of the Ellwood-Nehring house, which is also decorated in festive seasonal decor.

Decorations include the grand Christmas tree in the living room to third-floor decorations from local children. Additional decorations include sparkling trees and garland throughout the house, courtesy of community partners and local decorators.

Holiday Traditions Weekend is Dec. 6-7, where guests can enjoy self-guided tours, live holiday music and a dessert bar. Museum members can get a sneak peek with a preview night Dec. 5.