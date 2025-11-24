Ellwood House Museum to open doors for holiday tours

One of DeKalb’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned for the holiday season. Holiday tours of the beautifully decorated Ellwood mansion are available Wednesdays through Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 15.
This is the 58th year of this local holiday tradition.
New this year is a 2 p.m. tour of the Ellwood-Nehring house, which is also decorated in festive seasonal decor.
Decorations include the grand Christmas tree in the living room to third-floor decorations from local children. Additional decorations include sparkling trees and garland throughout the house, courtesy of community partners and local decorators.
Holiday Traditions Weekend is Dec. 6-7, where guests can enjoy self-guided tours, live holiday music and a dessert bar. Museum members can get a sneak peek with a preview night Dec. 5.
The Ellwood House Museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 815-756-4609 or visit ellwoodhouse.org.