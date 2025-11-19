5 Things to Do in Will County: Comedy, music and holiday specials at Rialto Square Theatre this weekend

- Comedian Brad Williams (Joliet): Comedian Brad Williams will bring his “Growth Spurt” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre Thursday, Nov. 20. Williams has been seen on many national TV shows, including his own Showtime comedy specials. Visit rialtosquare.com for tickets or more information.
- “It Must Be Christmas: An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young” (Joliet): Country music artist Chris Young will bring his holiday acoustic tour to Rialto Square Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Tickets start at $49. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Home Free: Let Me Come Home Tour (Joliet): This all-vocal country music sensation will perform at Rialto Square Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The show will include beautiful harmonies and country charm with their mix of holiday favorites and original songs. Visit rialtosquare.com for tickets or more information.
- Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (Joliet): Enjoy this new acrobatic musical holiday performance at Rialto Square Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 26. This show will have new costumes, spectacular cirque acts, new music and more. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information and tickets.
- Jackyl (Joliet): Hard rock band Jackyl, known for their song “The Lumberjack,” which features a chainsaw solo, will perform at The Forge in Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 20. Visit theforgelive.com for more information or tickets.
