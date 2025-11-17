Trio of national comedians coming to The Comedy Vault in Batavia in next two weeks

Comedian Helen Hong will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Nov. 28-29, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

The weather may be turning colder, but The Comedy Vault in is heating up with a stellar lineup of shows in November.

Whether you’re planning a date night or a fun outing with friends, here’s a list of all the upcoming shows at this downtown Batavia landmark.

Matt Friend

Nov. 21-22

From Jimmy Kimmel Live to The Howard Stern Show, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in comedy. Known for his spot-on impressions of over 250 celebrities — from Timothée Chalamet to Sebastian Maniscalco — Friend’s blend of sharp wit and uncanny mimicry has earned him millions of fans.

Marc-Anthony Sinagoga

Nov. 23

Marc-Anthony Sinagoga is known for telling his outlandish life experiences with brilliant imitation, wit and loveable stage presence. He recreates his life experiences as an overweight Italian going against the family grain in a melting pot society. Sinagoga is fresh off a Just For Laughs Originals taping, and was a featured performer at the Dallas Comedy Festival, Arizona’s Big Pine Comedy Festival and the winner of the Brantford Comedy Festival.

Comedian Helen Hong will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Nov. 28-29, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Helen Hong

Nov. 28-29

Award-winning comedian and NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!" favorite Helen Hong returns at the end of the month. Known for her lightning-fast crowd work and hit stand-up special “Well Hong” (streaming on Amazon Prime & Apple TV), Hong delivers sharp, hilarious comedy that connects with every audience.

Open Mic Night

Every Monday

Open Mic Night is every Monday starting at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. If you want to participate, sign up online beginning Wednesdays at 10 a.m. through Mondays at 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows and more, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.