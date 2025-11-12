‘A Motown Christmas’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Nov. 18

“A Motown Christmas” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre Tuesday, Nov. 18. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

It’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season!

Tickets are now on sale for “A Motown Christmas” at the Rialto Square Theatre Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The Motown All Stars is comprised of former members of legendary Motown groups The Contours, The Miracles and Ali Woodson’s Temptations, among others.

According to a news release from the Rialto, the Motown Sound was called the sound of young America, but it became the soundtrack of generations around the world for 60 years. The Motown catalog includes some of the most endearing songs in popular music, with the most universal appeal of any musical genre.

“A Motown Christmas” is packed with impeccable harmonies and dazzling choreography that helped make the Motown sound so popular.

Audiences will enjoy music from The Temptations, Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Miracles and many more, as well Christmas songs, making this show a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Tickets start at $54, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.