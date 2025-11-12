5 Things to Do: ‘White Christmas’ at the Paramount, Three Dog Night at the Arcada and more

- Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”: The Paramount Theatre’s production of “White Christmas” opens Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 11. Celebrate the magic of the holidays with this family favorite production. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Three Dog Night: Classic rock band Three Dog Night will hit the stage at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Hear classic songs like “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Shambala.” Visit arcadalive.com for tickets or more information.
- Winterfest Art Market: Kick off your holiday shopping at this three day event, Nov. 14-16 at Water Street Studios and Kiss the Sky in Batavia, along with vendors in the space at 139 First St. Nearly 30 art/artisan vendors, as well as 19 Clay Lab members and makers, are expected to be at the event. Enjoy live music and food vendors throughout the event. Click here for more information.
- Author Fest at Geneva Public Library: Meet author Amy Thielen from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Thielen is the author of the James Beard Award–winning cookbook “The New Midwestern Table” and her memoir “Give a Girl a Knife.” She’s been featured on has been featured on Food Network, NPR, The New York Times and Food & Wine. Click here for more information or to register.
- Comedian Bret Ernst: The Comedy Vault in Batavia welcomes comedian Bret Ernst for five shows Nov. 13-Nov. 15. The shows are for adults 21 and over only. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene