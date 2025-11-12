5 Things to Do in Will County: Patti LaBelle in Joliet, craft beer tasting at Joliet Area Historical Museum

- Patti La Belle Concert: Legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle will perform live at the brand new Hollywood Casino Joliet at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Click here for tickets and more information.
- Clint Black Concert: Country star Clint Black will bring his “Back on the Black Top” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 13. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Craft Beer & Beverage Tasting: The Joliet Area Historical Museum will have a craft beer and beverage tasting event from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 in the Indoor Auditorium. Tickets are $28 for the public, $25 for museum members. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Gimme Gimme Disco: Relive the glory days of the ‘70s disco scene at The Forge in Joliet Friday, Nov. 14. Celebrate the music of the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Abba and more. Visit theforgelive.com for tickets or more information.
- “Swan Lake” Ballet: This timeless classic ballet by International Ballet Stars will be at the Rialto Square Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. Click here for tickets or more information.
The Scene