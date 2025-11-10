Christmas arrives at Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere

Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere will host the annual Christmas Town event, which opens Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 23 on select dates. (Photo provided by Summerfield Zoo)

The reindeer have landed at Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere, and families are invited to meet them at the annual Christmas Town event, which opens Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 23 on select dates.

“We are so excited to invite everyone back to Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo again this year. Come meet Santa’s reindeer and all of their friends at the zoo. These are truly amazing animals that provide not only a magical, but an educational, experience for kids and adults of all ages. This year we have added even more photo opportunities with the reindeer and our new miniature highland cow. Our small mammal building will be open again this year so that visitors can see our warmer climate animals like our sloth and capybaras,” Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo, said in a news release.

The public will be able to visit Santa’s Reindeer Barn and feed Santa’s reindeer in the open-air barn. Kids can visit Santa Claus in his cottage and earn an official stable elf diploma. Check out the reindeer flight school training sessions, happening throughout the day, as well as many more activities.

New this year, families will be able to take pictures with the reindeer and the new Christmas Miniature Highland Cow.

Admission is $18 per person. The zoo is open Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 15 – Dec. 21; Friday, Nov. 28; Monday, Dec. 22; and Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Tickets are available through the website.

For more information about Summerfield Zoo and Christmas town visit the website.

Summerfield Zoo is located at 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.