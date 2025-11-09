Joliet American Legion Band, Jingle Mingle return to Rialto Square Theatre this holiday season

The Joliet American Legion Band performs their 2022 “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Rialto. (Photo provided by Joliet American Legion Band.)

The Joliet American Legion Band & Jingle Mingle will both return to the Rialto Square Theatre for the 2025 Home for the Holidays event series.

The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14.

Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a food/nonperishable donation.

Tickets will be distributed in advance in the Rialto Ticket Lobby on Monday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The young adult event, Jingle Mingle, is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

The night will consist of multiple appetizer samplings from local vendors, a cash bar and a signature drink. This year’s event will also include live music. Kick off the Christmas season with friends in one of Joliet’s most historic and gorgeous venues. The $30 ticket price includes appetizers and two drink tickets.

These events are part of the Rialto Square Theatre Home for the Holidays series, which includes a lineup of family-friendly shows includes classic titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists and soon-to-be new holiday favorites.

Visit RialtoSquare.com/holidays for more information.