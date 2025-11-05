5 Things to Do in Will County: The Red Roses concert in Joliet, architectural tours at Old Joliet Prison

- The Red Roses concert (Joliet): Enjoy live music from The Red Roses, beverages and more at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Friday, Nov. 7. The music begins at 7 p.m. Tables are available by reservation for all concerts. Visit the museum’s website for tickets and more information.
- Tribute concert to Radiohead (Lockport): Android Paranoid will perform the music of British alt-rock band Radiohead in this all-ages show Saturday, Nov. 8 at The Roxy in Lockport. Tickets start at $19. Visit roxylockport.com for tickets or more information.
- Behind-the-scenes guided architectural tour (Joliet): Take a hard hat tour of the administration building of the Old Joliet Prison at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Learn about the history of the building and the preservation work it is undergoing. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Living History Encounter: 18th Century Weaponry (Romeoville): The Isla a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host a program on 18th Century weaponry at noon on Sunday, Nov. 9. This is a free event. Click here for more information.
- Guitarist Steve Hackett in concert (Joliet): Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett will perform hits from ‘70s Genesis, including The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, as well as his solo music, at the Rialto Square Theatre Thursday, Nov. 6. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene