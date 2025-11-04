R&B icon Gladys Knight, Blue Oyster Cult, Three Dog Night highlight November at the Arcada Theatre

Classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult will play the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Friday, Nov. 21. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

When the weather cools down, the lineup at the Arcada Theatre heats up, with legendary musicians and bands set to perform in the downtown St. Charles venue.

Whether you’re a classic rock fan, R&B fan or just seeking a night out on the town, the Arcada has a dazzling lineup set for November.

Here are some of the highlights:

Gladys Knight

Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

R&B icon Gladys Knight will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Thursday, Nov. 13. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Knight is an iconic R&B singer and seven-time Grammy Award winner who has number one hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary music. She has also made several film and television appearances. Knight’s biggest hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” which included Elton John, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder. Tickets start at $57.

Three Dog Night

Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night was a staple in the American music scene from 1969-1974, with their smash hits “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Shambala” and more.

Blue Oyster Cult

Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Classic hard rock band Blue Oyster Cult has been a major influence on many of today’s best hard rock bands since their beginnings in the ‘70s. Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Godzilla,” “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Burnin’ for You.” Tickets start at $78.

Guitarists Richie Kotzen and John 5 will perform at the Arcada Theatre Saturday, Nov. 22. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Richie Kotzen/John 5

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Catch two guitar virtuosos perform in one night. Kotzen has released more than 20 solo albums and has collaborated with bands like Poison and Mr. Big. He is also a co-founder of the band Winery Dogs, which blends blues with hard rock. John 5, currently the guitar player in Motley Crue, has played with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson and collaborated with many other musicians like KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. Tickets start at $47.

Micky Dolenz, voice of The Monkees, will perform at the Arcada Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 29. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Micky Dolenz, The Voice of The Monkees

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

Enjoy a matinee with Micky Dolenz, best known as the singer from the ‘60s band The Monkees. The band had numerous Top 20 singles, four number one albums and two Emmy Awards. Some of The Monkees’ signature hits include “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer.” Tickets start at $67.

November also brings a number of tribute concerts, including shows that honor Stevie Ray Vaughn and Eric Clapton on Nov. 6, Phil Collins on Nov. 15, George Michael on Nov. 23, The Band on Nov. 26 and Steely Dan on Nov. 28.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit arcadalive.com.