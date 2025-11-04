Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland coming to Rialto Square Theatre in November

The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will welcome the holiday season at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Wednesday, Nov. 26. ( Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

The all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will welcome the holiday season at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Wednesday, Nov. 26.

According to a news release, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025 will have all-new costumes, new music and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year’s show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy.

“This year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has even more cirque acts to captivate and inspire awe in our audiences. We are proud to say it’s one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” said Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment, producer of Cirque Musica, in the release. “We are so excited to announce we have two Cirque Musica tours stopping in more than 80 cities this year. We look forward to working with our partners, venues and talented cast to bring our spectacular show to families everywhere.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breath-taking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy – a worldclass circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information, visit CirqueMusica.com.

This show will be one of many in the annual holiday series: The Rialto Square Theatre Home for the Holidays. Additional shows will be announced.

Tickets are available at rialtosquare.com and the Rialto Square box office.