Country star Chris Young to bring holiday show to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre

“It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Nov. 21.

Young will be sharing the spirit of the season with his live take on holiday classics featured on his “It Must Be Christmas” album.

“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” Young said in a news release. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can’t wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year.”

Nearing 20 years in the country music spotlight, Young is one of Billboard’s top country artists, with 14 No. 1 singles and more than 9 billion streams. His music balances country roots with a modern edge – and connect through real feeling, according to the release.

This show will be one of many in the annual holiday series: The Rialto Square Theatre Home for the Holidays. This lineup of family-friendly shows includes classic titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists and soon-to-be new holiday favorites.

Ticket prices start at $49 and can be bought at ticketmaster.com or at the Rialto Square box office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.