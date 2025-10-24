‘Swan Lake’ ballet coming to Rialto Square Theatre Nov. 16

Experience the ballet “Swan Lake,” presented by Classical Arts Entertainment and performed by International Ballet Stars at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Experience the ballet “Swan Lake,” presented by Classical Arts Entertainment and performed by International Ballet Stars, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

According to a news release from the theater, the full-scale production features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s legendary score and brings the masterpiece’s choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov to life.

Be spellbound by the iconic variation of Little Swans, Odile’s 32 fouettés and the graceful movements of the talented ballet artists from all over the globe. With more than 200 custom scenery pieces adding grandeur and beauty, this production promises to be a spectacular visual treat.

The ballet will be performed in two acts with one intermission. The show is family-friendly and suitable for anyone 3 and older.

Tickets start at $49 and can be bought at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto box office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.