Nirvana tribute band to perform Friday at Jamo’s Live in Mokena

Tribute band Smells Like Nirvana will perform on Friday, Oct. 24 at Jamo’s Live in Mokena. (Photo provided by Smells Like Nirvana. )

Celebrate the legendary sounds of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain with the tribute band Smells Like Nirvana on Friday, Oct. 24 at Jamo’s Live in Mokena.

The band will perform songs from Nirvana’s albums “Nevermind,” “In Utero,” “Bleach,” as well as B-sides and rare songs.

Support band Dead Original features a former member of the Grammy-nominated metal band, Trivium, and hit musical “Rock of Ages” vocalist Paul Wandtke, with bassist Mike Petrasek and drummer Christopher Scheutz.

Audiences are invited to make this show special by submitting a song request via smellslikenirvanatribute.com in advance of the show.

General admission tickets are $13 and can be purchased here. For more information about the venue, visit jamoslive.com.