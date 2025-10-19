Home Free’s ‘Let Me Come Home Tour’ coming to Rialto Theatre Nov. 23

Home Free will bring their “Let Me Come Home Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Nov. 23. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

All-vocal country sensation Home Free invites you to celebrate the season with their heartwarming holiday tour, “Let Me Come Home,” named after their touching original track from their 2024 holiday album, “Any Kind of Christmas.”

Known for their jaw-dropping harmonies, signature country charm and a uniquely festive spirit, Home Free brings audiences a seasonal experience like no other, according to a news release from the theater.

Featuring Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance and new member Adam Bell-Bastien, this extraordinary group has six top 3 albums — including their Number 1 on Billboard’s Current Country Albums Chart, “So Long Dixie” (2022), and successful releases like “As Seen On TV” (2023) and “Crazy(er) Life” (2024).

The group brings incredible vocal arrangements, heartfelt performances and an engaging stage presence. Now, they’re decking the halls with a joyful mix of holiday favorites, moving originals and all vocal renditions of beloved seasonal tunes, all brought to life in perfect harmony.

From the twinkling nostalgia of timeless carols to the upbeat energy of new Christmas classics, this show has something for every generation, including the group’s original song, “Let Me Come Home.”

Tickets start at $43 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.