5 Things to Do in Will County: Haunted hayrides, Halloween craft show and more!

- Trick or Treat in the Woods (Frankfort): Come dressed in costume and hike along a glowing trail in Hickory Creek Woods on Friday, Oct. 17 to learn about the forest preserve after dark. Two sessions are available: 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Halloween Craft Show: Stop by Louis Joliet Mall Saturday and/or Sunday for this annual craft show, featuring a diverse range of local crafters and vendors selling arts, crafts and food. Click here for more information.
- Haunted Hayrides (Plainfield): The Plainfield Park District offers haunted hayrides at Eaton Preserve Oct. 17 and 18. The rides depart every 15 minutes from 5-8:45 p.m. Spooky and less-spooky options are available. Click here for more information.
- Pumpkin Fest at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm (Lockport): Bring the whole family for a fall adventure at Siegel’s Pumpkin Fest that has more than 35 attractions, including two corn mazes, wagon rides, games, farm animals and more. This is an ongoing event through Nov. 2. Visit ourpumpkinfarm.com for more information.
- Art Sale (Lockport): The paintings of Louise Morris will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at St. Dennis Church, 1214 S. Hamilton St. Morris was a lifelong Will County resident, prolific artist in oils and acrylics, but also some watercolors, art teacher, an accomplished welder and author. For more information, call 815-838-2592.
The Scene