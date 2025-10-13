‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Actor and comedian David Koechner will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Oct. 17-18. (Photo by Mandee Johnson )

Comedian and actor David Koechner, best known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Thursday, Oct. 16, Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18.

Koechner has recently appeared on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” IFC’s “Stan Against Evil” and co-hosted A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.”

He also voices recurring characters on FOX’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F is for Family” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.” In film, recent projects include “Then Came You,” “Braking for Whales” “A Week Away,” “Vicious Fun” and “National Champions.” Upcoming releases include “Half Baked 2” and “Ganymede.”

An alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater, Koechner got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared in more than 200 films and television shows.

When not filming, Koechner performs live comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.”

Ticket prices start at $46.99. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.