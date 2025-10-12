Country star Clint Black to perform at Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre in November

Country music icon Clint Black will bring his Back On The Blacktop Tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 13. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Country music icon Clint Black will bring his Back On The Blacktop Tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 13.

According to a news release from the theatre, Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching the top of the charts with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut album “Killin’ Time.” He followed that with the triple platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ’90s.

Black also wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a Grammy Award, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ticket prices start at $48 and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.