Bat Out of Helloween: A Celebration of Meat Loaf to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Bat Out Of Helloween: A Celebration of Meat Loaf will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Oct. 26. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Bat Out Of Helloween: A Celebration of Meat Loaf will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Oct. 26.

According to a news release, this stunning concert is the only authentic reimagining of the legendary Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman songbook. The music is performed by world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band- the same musicians who brought his musical visions to life both in the studio and on stages around the world.

Caleb Johnson returns with the band, having established his legitimacy as the premier lead vocalist for this timeless music through his powerful interpretations and furiously electrifying stage presence. Led by Meat Loaf’s longtime record producer/ music director/ guitarist Paul Crook alongside fellow alumni John Miceli (drums), Randy Flowers (guitar), Lyssa Lynne (female lead/ backing vocals), Danny Miranda (bass) and including Andy Ascolese (piano), Mark Kelt (piano) and Kiley Baxter (featured vocals), the band performs a thoughtfully curated set list of Meat Loaf’s best loved classics.

The setlist includes “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything For Love.”

Created & produced by Paul Crook, this is the only band that was officially endorsed by Meat Loaf, according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be bought online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.