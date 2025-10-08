Neil Diamond tribute show coming to Rialto Square Theatre Oct. 18

The Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 18. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The world’s most authentic Neil Diamond concert celebration will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Visually spectacular and warmly familiar, this powerful concert experience is not only a feast for the eyes and ears, but for the heart, according to a news release from the theater.

Combining the passion of Broadway with the power of a live concert, audiences will rediscover Diamond’s charismatic presence in this uplifting production, complete with a finale of heart-pounding patriotic pride.

Headlining the Las Vegas Strip in more than 2,000 shows since 2002, this legacy concert has been the only Neil Diamond tribute show to feature several of Diamond’s musicians, including 45-year band member, King Errisson. And Jay White is the only Diamond performer to have met the iconic artist twice, receiving both his written and verbal approval, according to the release.

With a touch of class and a dash of rock n’ roll, White’s authentic look and vocals have captivated audiences around the world, with shows across the U.S. and Canada.

White also was selected by Hollywood Director Ron Howard, to portray Neil Diamond in the Academy Award-nominated film, “Frost/Nixon.”

Tickets start at $35 and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.