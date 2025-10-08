5 Things to Do in Will County: Men Who Cook, ‘Evil Dead’ in concert in Joliet

- MEN WHO COOK for the Will County CAC (Joliet): The 15th annual fundraiser for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, featuring local cooks, is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at Joliet Junior College Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center. Click here for more information.
- Mr. Lucky & his Orchestra of Tomorrow (Lockport): Enjoy an evening of jazz, latin and soul music at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 at the ROXY Lockport. Click here for more information.
- Evil Dead in Concert (Joliet): Audiences will enjoy the screening of director Sam Raimi’s legendary cult film in a newly restored format, brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca. This event is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at Rialto Square Theatre. Click here for more information.
- Frankenstein’s Kiddie Carnival and Fun (Plainfield): This special event for ages 2–10 is from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield. Visit plfdparks.org/events for more information.
- Fall Craft Show benefitting The Kitty Squad (Lockport): Local artisans showcase handmade treasures perfect for autumn and the upcoming holidays to benefit The Kitty Squad. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at 700 E. 9th St. in Lockport. Click here for more information.
The Scene