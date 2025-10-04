Star Union Spirits Reserve Light Whiskey receives Best in Class award

Star Union Spirits has been awarded Best in Class for their 75-25 Reserve Light Whiskey at the 2025 Heartland Whiskey Competition Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Nestled inside of Peru’s historic Westclox building, Star Union Spirits has gained a cult following in Starved Rock Country and beyond for producing fine, small-batch, craft beverages.

Since first opening their doors to the public in 2018, Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles has grown to include varieties of brandies, grappas, rums, vodka, coffee liqueur, absinthe and whiskey – several of which haver earned accolades in national and international competitions.

The newest award on their shelf comes courtesy of the fifth biennial Heartland Whiskey Competition. The 2025 Heartland Whiskey Competition has awarded Best in Class to Star Union Spirits for their 75-25 Reserve Light Whiskey.

The Heartland Whiskey Competition was established to highlight the numerous and diverse applications of corn and to support an industry that is predominantly comprised of family-owned businesses, specifically those involved in craft spirits. The American Craft Spirits Association facilitated the judging process for all five Heartland competitions. Judges were selected from the spirits industry by ACSA based on their expertise in craft whiskey.

The American Craft Spirits Association is the only nationally registered nonprofit trade association representing the U.S. craft spirits industry. Its mission is to elevate and advocate for the community of craft spirit producers. Membership in ACSA is open to anyone.

ACSA is governed by a Board of Directors, which the eligible voting members of the Association elect. Voting members must be independent, licensed distillers (DSPs) annually removing fewer than 750,000 proof gallons from bond (the amount on which a Federal Excise Tax is paid).

Star Union Spirits 75-25 Reserve Light Whiskey is 107-proof and made with Illinois corn, grown and milled near Effingham, Illinois. The 75-25 mashbill represents 75% corn and 25 percent rye. The 75-25 Light Whiskey has been aged for 30 months in a charred oak barrel and finished in a toasted oak, Star Union Spirits Cabernet Sauvignon Brandy Barrel.

Crafted with a meticulous attention to detail and a reverence for tradition, Star Union’s 75-25 Light Whiskey is a testament to the distillery’s commitment to quality and excellence – perfectly capturing the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Try a cocktail at their tasting room or buy bottles to go. The tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Tastings or tours are available by appointment, call 815-205-1234.

These handcrafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. To learn more about their award-winning product line, follow Star Union Spirits on Facebook and Instagram.