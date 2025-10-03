Catch football, baseball playoff games at these northern Illinois sports bars

Extensive improvements have been made to the original Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in St. Charles, which is owned by the Karas Restaurant Group. Exterior improvements including a pergola, stage, outdoor bar and seating for up to 100 are still underway. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

For some folks, October is the most wonderful time of the sports year with football and baseball playoffs!

Whether you’re looking for a lively atmosphere to cheer on your favorite team, a place with a wide selection of craft beer or a delicious menu to fuel you through the fourth quarter, the region is home to a fantastic lineup of sports bars.

From the suburbs of Chicago to the far reaches of the I-39 corridor and beyond, here’s a look at some great places to watch football in northern Illinois.

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill

Rookies has several locations in the suburbs, including St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several games side by side. Certain locations offer live music and other special events, in addition to food and drink specials. rookiespub.com

Dunk’s Bar & Grill – Dixon

Dunk’s opened in the former Corner Spot location in July. After a complete renovation, there’s not a bad seat in the house to watch the game! The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night and during games. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. dunksbar.com

Fans watch a big game at Fatty's in DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo.

Fatty’s Pub & Grille – DeKalb

Fatty’s is a top place in town to catch a Northern Illinois University football game or any other game! The legendary DeKalb bar has several rooms to watch the games, as well as a large outdoor patio, with TVs scattered around the bar and dining areas. Don’t forget to try their famous Cajun fried potato salad! 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. fattysniu.com

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

Memorabilia and flags from the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks are proudly displayed at this sports haven in a former house in Crystal Lake, making for a unique interior setup. Watch the game at one of the many TVs located around the bar’s interior, and enjoy a menu that features pizza, a wide variety of salads, and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and more, but also offers hummus, Mexican ceviche, teriyaki green beans and other dishes. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Double ‘J’ Sports Bar – Joliet

Joliet’s west side is home to Double “J” Sports Bar, with walls of TVs inside – a great place to watch several games at once! Relax on the patio and play bags. And, don’t forget to check out the live music lineup. Double “J” also offers a wide range of bourbons. 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. doublejsportsbar.com

Pints – Elmhurst

With 17 TVs, Pints in Elmhurst is always a great choice on game day. Check out the 20 craft beers on tap, 50 cans/bottles and a delicious menu with wings, cheese curds, nachos, burgers, sandwiches and more. Pints has a retractable roof, making their beer garden a great place to watch the game. 112 S. York St., Elmhurst. pintselmhurst.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch your favorite team. Check out their live music lineup, gaming stations and Happy Hour food and drink specials. For the night owls, Flagship has a special late-night menu of shots and mixed drinks, beginning at 9 p.m. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

Sports flags of all kinds fill the Cape Cod ceiling at Uncle B's Bar and Grill in Amboy. (Cody Cutter)

Uncle B’s Bar & Grill – Amboy

Located in a former Subway restaurant on the north side of Amboy, Uncle B’s Sports Bar & Grill has made quite the name for itself in just over two years. Sports memorabilia and flags of both pro and college teams adorn the walls and ceiling of the bar, adding to the sports vibe. Uncle B’s is known for their Philly Cheesesteak, but the menu has many other delicious options. The bar offers plenty of beer choices, as well as bourbons, seltzers and a few craft beers. 310 Joe Drive, Amboy. Visit the Facebook page for more information and updated football specials.

Offsides Sports Bar & Grill – Woodstock

Live music in the warmer months and plenty of sports year round await at this Woodstock establishment. Savor your meal and drinks on the sunny patio, or watch the game inside while enjoying game-day specials. Check out the sports memorabilia lining the walls, too! 680 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. offsidesbar.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

There’s always a game on the big screen at MVP Sports Bar in downtown Sycamore. Plenty of other TVs are scattered throughout the bar, as well as the covered outdoor patio. A delicious menu is filled with daily specials. MVP is also home to the only rooftop bar in DeKalb County! 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Q Pub & Grill – Downers Grove

Q Pub & Grill in Downers Grove is one of DuPage County’s best places to watch the game. With its relaxed atmosphere and plenty of TVs surrounding the bar and plastered on walls, this is the place to be to catch all the action. You can even play games while watching the game, as Q’s has billiards, darts, video games and more. Check out their game day (and night) food and drink specials, as well as Bears jersey giveaways during Bears games. 2145 63rd St., Downers Grove. qpubandgrill.com

Shakers Sports Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Craft beer, live entertainment and lots of sports await you at Shakers! Participate in their outdoor volleyball league and join the VIP Club for all the specials. Entertainment includes live music, mechanical bull riding, karaoke and dueling pianos, making this a can’t-miss destination. 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. shakersottawa.com

Legends Grill and Bar – Yorkville

Enjoy craft cocktails and an extensive beer list while watching the game on one of the many TVs at the bar. Daily food and drink specials are available, including their famous jumbo wings and shrimp. Other locations include Woodridge and Mokena. 620 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. legendsgrillbar.com

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 high-definition TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action! Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. They have Bingo nights, sip-and-paint events, live music and more in Joliet, and bowling, billiards, trivia nights and 23 high-definition TVs in Lemont. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

Jake’s Pour House – La Salle

Chicago Blackhawks fans will want to catch a game here! This official Blackhawks bar broadcasts every game with the sound turned up! Enjoy live music and Queen of Hearts drawings. Order the Patron margarita tower and taco tower for the whole table! 201 Ninth St., La Salle. jakespourhouse.net

The Factory Pub and Grub – Sterling

Catch local sports on the big screen or one of the TVs placed throughout The Factory, whose motto is “Work hard, play hard!” Check out the weekly lunch specials, daily specials, martinis and other specialty cocktails. 103 W. Third St., Sterling. thefactorypubngrubil.com

Roadhouse 71 – Oswego & Yorkville

These country-themed saloons not only offer great-tasting food, but have plenty of big TVs so you don’t miss a play. Enjoy game day (or night) specials on pizza, wings, domestic beers, seltzers, shots and more. Check out the Mimosa Brunch at the Oswego location on Sundays, where you can enjoy bottomless mimosas during the game. Visit the Facebook page for daily specials. 4571 IL Route 71 in Oswego and 1901 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville. iloveroadhouse.com.