5 Things to Do in Will County: Cathedral Area Beer Walk, ‘Blues Brothers’ film screening at Old Joliet Prison

- Cathedral Area Preservation Association Beer Walk (Joliet): A local beer tasting event that encourages exploration of the historic Cathedral Area neighborhood from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. Visit capajoliet.net/events for more information.
- Outdoor Family Glow Party (Joliet): The Joliet Public Library’s Black Road branch will host the event from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3. The party will have glow games, a scavenger hunt and fun music for dancing. Visit jolietlibrary.org for more information.
- Stone & Steel Spooky 5k (Joliet): Get into the Halloween spirit as this themed 5K run/walk. This family-friendly event, which kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Costumes are encouraged. Visit jolietccp.com for more information.
- An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder: The Rialto Square Theatre will host Celtic Thunder on Friday, Oct. 3. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Blues Brothers Movie 45th Anniversary Screening (Joliet): The Old Joliet Prison will screen the film at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. Gates open at 4 p.m. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
The Scene