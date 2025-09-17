5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Pride Fest, Music on the Patio

- Under the Stars Poetry Open Mic (Joliet): On Thursday, Sept. 18, head to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park for a night of spoken word, music, and late summer vibes at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Music on the Patio (Lockport): The Lockport Township Park District is hosting a live music event on their patio from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, featuring artist Paul Strolia. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Pride Fest: On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Joliet Pride Network invites everyone to this joyous event at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The event will feature live music, dancing and food vendors. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- The Old Joliet Prison: Take one of the various tours offered at the historic prison, including the “General History Prison Tour” or a “Prison After Dark” tour. Visit jolietprison.org for more information.
- “The Greatest Showman” Movie Showing (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre will be showing this movie on the big screen Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $5. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
The Scene