Fall fun is here: Find the perfect pumpkin at these northern Illinois farms

Zach O’Dell, 2, of Batavia climbs over some of the pumpkins at the Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm. (Sandy Bressner)

Pumpkin farms across the region are opening their gates for the 2025 season to welcome families and friends for a day of festive fun.

And while the star of the show is the pumpkin, these farms offer a variety of activities to keep visitors entertained. Hayrides, corn mazes and petting zoos are just a few of the popular attractions.

Located at 2855 Hart Road in Aurora, Abbey Farms features old- fashioned farm fun. (Abbey Farms)

Here’s a list of pumpkin farms in northern Illinois:

Abbey Farms – 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. The farm’s Pumpkin Daze runs Sept. 20 through Oct. 30, and will feature a 40-acre pumpkin farm, corn maze, zip lines, petting zoo, antique tractors, corn cannon and much more. For more information, call 630-966-7775 or visit abbeyfarms.org.

All Seasons Orchard – 14510 Illinois Route 176, Woodstock. All Seasons has an apple orchard, pumpkin patch and corn maze along with a petting zoo, giant swings, jumping pillow, mini zip line, pedal karts and tire mountain. The farm and orchard are open through Oct. 26. Call 815-338-5637 or visit allseasonsorchard.com.

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest – 13341 West 151st St., Homer Glen. Open through Nov. 2. It offers more than a dozen rides and 25 other attractions, including tractor-pulled hayrides, pony rides, a train ride, pig races, petting zoo, haunted barn, fun barn and “Little House on the Scary.” Call 708-301-3276 or visit pumpkinfarm.com.

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce – 12087 IL Highway 71, Granville. Pick pumpkins, gourds, squash and more. Fall activities include a petting zoo, corn maze, wagon rides, jumping pillow, apple slide, barrel train rides and more. Boggio’s offers fall activities on weekends Sept. 14 through Oct. 27. Visit boggiosorchardandproduce.com or call 815-339-2245 for more information.

Bronkberry Farms – 18061 South Bronk Road, Plainfield. Enjoy a hayride pulled by a 1940s tractor, a pumpkin patch and pre-picked apples, caramel apples, gourds, straw bales, corn stalks, mums, fall planters and Halloween decorations for sale. Open until Oct. 31. Call 815-436-6967 or visit bronkberryfarms.com.

Cody’s Farm and Orchard – 19502 River Road, Marengo. Apple and pumpkin picking are available on weekends: apples in September and October, and pumpkins in October. Also available are hayrides, a play area, a 5-acre corn maze, rubber duck races and pedal tractors on weekends. Call 815-568-7976 or visit codysfarm.com.

Dave’s Pumpkins – 9112 Algonquin Road, Huntley. Pumpkins are available, plus pumpkin bowling, a mini-broom corn maze, hay rides and pedal tractors. Enjoy cider donuts and spooky hay rides on weekends starting Sept. 12 through Oct. 31. Call 847-893-0002 or visit davespumpkins.com.

Dollinger Family Farm – 7420 E. Hansel Road, Channahon. Enjoy the pumpkin farm, corn maze, tipi, corn bin, bee farm, farm animals and play areas (huge hay piles, pirate ship, “conquer the castle,” sandbox, Hobbit Hole, and tunnel). On weekends: train rides, hayrides, face painting and more. The 2025 season runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 30. Call 815-467-4698 or visit dollingerfarms.com.

Like many other public farms, Dollinger Family Farm has a pumpkin patch and expansive gift shop. (Shaw Media)

Edwards Apple Orchard – 7061 Centerville Road, Poplar Grove. In addition to apple and pumpkin picking, the bakery, farm market, farm museum and children’s play area are open. The season runs from September through November. Call 815-765-2234 or visit edwardsorchard.farm.

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard – 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. The Fall Festival is now open through Oct 31. In addition to the pumpkins and apples, Goebbert’s offers a haunted house, straw maze, train ride, corn box, jumping pillow, pedal karts, carousel, petting zoo and pony rides. Call 847-464-5952 or visit goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm – 4853 U.S. Highway 52, Minooka. Animals, corn maze, soybean maze, Milo’s Castle and Pirate Ship Playground, Heaps O’ Fun Straw Barn, hayride (weekends only) and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch (weekends only, pumpkins purchased separately) are available for family fun. There is also a General Store, a concession stand, and special events. Call 815-651-7288 or visit heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com.

Honey Hill Orchard – 11783 Waterman Road, Waterman. Enjoy 25 varieties of apples, along with apple cider doughnuts, caramel apples, apple pie, weekend hay rides, children’s play area with a straw maze, and a petting zoo. Call 815-264-3337 or visit honeyhillorchard.com.

Johansen Farms – 710 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Open Sept. 14 through Oct. 31. Enjoy the petting zoo, baby chicks to hold, pony rides, hayrides, train rides, air-slides, toddler area, corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple cider doughnuts, open market area and more. Call 630-759-8711 or visit johansenfarms.com.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Stand and Corn Maze – 1502 West Motel Road, Sycamore. The pumpkin stand features a corn maze that is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The 2025 corn maze theme is “Pumpkins at the Movies,” where guests will see scenes of movies in the maze. Flashlights are welcome in the corn maze, and a large campfire is provided after dark. Cash or check accepted for payment only. For more information, call 815-895-3752 or visit johnsonspumpkinstand.com.

Jonamac Orchard – 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. Jonamac Orchard features an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, a bakery and store, barnyard play area, jumping pillow, animal barn petting zoo, daytime corn maze, haunted corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin house, cider house tasting room, corn crib play barn, sunflower patch and bandshell. For more information, call 815-825-2158 or visit jonamacorchard.com.

Kane’s Family Farm – 2165 N 3020th Road, Ottawa. The 2025 season runs from Sept. 11 through Oct. 26. Enjoy the pumpkin patch, corn maze, outdoor adventures and games, food trucks, petting zoo, hayrides and more. Visit kanefamilyfarms.com or call 815-324-4144.

Keller’s Farmstand – 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Enjoy apple picking from their nearly 16,000 apple trees, and enjoy fall festivities on Saturdays and Sundays through October. The fun includes a corn maze, face painting, wagon rides, farm animals, kids play area and more. kellersfarmstand.com/locations/oswego-farmstand.

Konow’s Corn Maze – 16849 S. Cedar Road, Homer Glen. Opening date for 2025 is Sept. 20. Enjoy two levels of corn mazes, the animal barn, jumping pillow, train rides, hayrides, straw playground, pony rides, duck races and special events. Call 708-301-8845 or visit konowscornmaze.com.

Attendees of the pig races watch a heat at Kuiper’s Pumpkin Farm and Apple Orchard in Maple Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Kuiper’s Family Farm Pumpkin Farm - 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. The pumpkin farm is open Sept. 19 through Nov. 2 and features a corn maze, jumping pillow, pig races, haunted forest, tractor trains, pick-your-own pumpkin patch and much more. For admission prices or information, visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com or call 815-827-5200.

Livengood’s Pumpkin Patch – 31198 Illinois Route 40, Chadwick. Features quality pumpkins grown locally. Call 815-499-8810 for information.

Poci’s Market & Greenhouse – 9571 Hoover Road, Rock Falls. Family owned and operated for 40 years; features pumpkins and acorn, butternut, spaghetti and turban squash, as well as fall veggies and decorations. Call 815-626-9630 for more information.

Richardson Adventure Farm – 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Pick your own pumpkins, plus enjoy a corn maze with 9 to 10 miles of trail across 28 acres, wagon and train rides, carousel, slide, zip line, petting zoo, jumping pillow and pedal karts. Richardson’s is home to “The World’s Largest Corn Maze.” The 2025 maze honors the 40th anniversary of the film “Back to the Future.” Call 815-675-9729 or visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Selmi’s Greenhouse — 1206 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls. Open for the fall season through Oct. 31. General admission includes petting zoo, kids’ haunted house, jumping pillow, hay-rack ride, and corn maze. Call 815-626-3830 or visit selmi.com.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm – 17250 Weber Road, Lockport. Features pumpkins you can pick off the vine, hay-rack rides, farm animals, one-room schoolhouse, mountain slide (weekends and Columbus Day only), nanny goat roadhouse, “wall ball of fun,” straw mountain, games and other activities, and food and drink for purchase. Call 815-741-2693 or visit ourpumpkinfarm.com.

Stade’s Farm and Market – 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. The Shades of Autumn Festival runs Fridays through Sundays through Halloween. Activities include hayrides, a petting zoo, mazes, inflatables, train rides and pumpkin cannon demonstrations. Call 815-675-6396 or visit stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm - 4S041 Merrill Road, Sugar Grove. The farm is open for the season Sept. 12- Oct. 31. Admission includes activities for kids 12 and younger, including a corn maze, bags, straw mound, balance bikes, carpet ball, toddler play houses, witch hat ring toss and more. A variety of pumpkins and gourds are available to buy. Visit sugargrovepumpkinfarm.com for more information.

The Enchanted Valley Farm – 31853 Glidden Road, Kingston. The Enchanted Valley Farm is a small family pumpkin farm that also sells homemade soy candles and wax melts. Call 815-757-3701 or visit the Facebook page.

Theis Farm Market – 6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park. In addition to pumpkins and gourds, Theis Farm Market sells bedding and garden plants including chrysanthemums, plus straw, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and fall décor. Call 815-761-8374 or visit theisfarmmarket.com.

Tom’s Farm Market – 10214 Algonquin Road, Huntley. Fall on the Farm opens for the season Sept. 20. Activities include a straw maze, 6-acre corn maze, petting zoo, pedal tractors, tire mound, jumping pillow and duck races, as well as a new playground for 2025. Call 847-669-3421 or visit tomsfarmmarket.com.

Von Bergen’s Country Market – 9805 Route 173, Hebron. The 2025 Fall Pumpkin Fest is Sept. 23- Oct. 31. Enjoy corn mazes, barnyard animals, haywagon rides, a play area, pumpkins, sweet corn and other homegrown vegetables, fruit and flowers. Call 815-648-2332 or visit vonbergens.com.

Wessels’ Family Farm – 2023 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The pumpkin stand also sells chrysanthemums and fresh produce. Free admission. Call 815-751-1780 or visit facebook.com/wesselsfamilyfarm/.

Wiltse’s Farm Produce – 50W379 State Route 38, Maple Park. Wiltse’s Farm Produce’s u-pick pumpkin patch offers pumpkins, straw, Indian corn, gourds, chrysanthemums, corn stalks and a wagon ride. Fresh produce, including handpicked sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers and more, is available for purchase. For information, call 815-739-6179 or visit wiltsefarm.com.

Windy Acres Farm Fall Fest - 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. The Fall Fest is Sept. 13-Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy a corn maze, petting zoo, mini-golf, jumping pillow, zip line and much more. The grills are fired up on weekends for a variety of grilled foods, and other goodies are on sale throughout the week. Adults over 21 can visit the beer garden and listen to a live DJ on weekends (start times vary). For more information, visit windyacresfarmstand.com or call 630-232-6429.

Yaeger’s Farm Market – 14643 State Route 38, DeKalb. Fall on the Farm activities include a 5-acre corn maze; a wooden castle, train, and ship to play on; and hayrides. The farm is open on weekends in October and on Columbus Day. There is also a corn maze for senior citizens. Call 815-756-6005 or visit yaegersfarmmarket.com.