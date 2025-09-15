McAninch Arts Center opens season with ‘My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy’

The McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn opens the 2025-2026 Season with Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy” Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. (Photo provided by Steve Solomon )

The McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn opens the 2025-2026 Season with Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy” Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m.

According to a news release, Solomon masterfully weaves different dialects and crazy characters into his stories that take on a life of their own as he recounts memorable moments from his past and makes hysterical observations about common experiences.

Solomon’s smash hit is inspired by his hilarious family and all the people in his life whose sole purpose seemed to be to drive him into therapy.

Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy” is written by Steve Solomon and is directed by Andy Rogow.

Solomon’s first show, “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m In Therapy” has received rave reviews and played to sold-out crowds throughout the United States, Canada and South Africa, the release stated.

Solomon has written four additional sequels to his original hit: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m STILL in Therapy;” his holiday show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, I’m Home for the Holidays!”; “Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt... the therapy continues;” and, most recently, “From Brooklyn To Broadway In ONLY 50 Years.”

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. Tickets are $35-$40. To order tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 and visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.