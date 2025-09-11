Dining destination The Greggory in South Barrington unveils new brunch menu

The Greggory in South Barrington unveils a new brunch menu. (Photo by Mistey Nguyen )

If you’re looking for a new gathering spot for weekend brunch, The Greggory in South Barrington has just revealed a brand new brunch menu.

The Greggory, a chef-driven dining destination in The Arboretum, is bringing its signature wood-fired flair to daytime weekend feasts.

The Greggory in South Barrington has unveiled a new brunch menu, including their twist on French toast. (Photo by Mistey Ngyuen )

Since opening last March, Chef José Sosa has brought bold, Mediterranean-inspired takes on American classics cooked over the restaurant’s open-hearth oven.

Officially launching Saturday, Sept. 20, those flavors take center stage in a new brunch menu offered every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The star of the brunch menu is The Greggory’s Big Baller Brunch, where Chef Sosa is pulling out all the stops with a cooked-to-perfection 32-ounce Senku Wagyu Tomahawk, a buttermilk pancake tower with all the fixings, eight eggs any style, crispy hash browns and bottomless mimosas.

For those looking for something a little more classic, there’s also plenty of a la carte options like a spiced tomato and pepper Shakshuka with lamb ragù, goat cheese and mint pesto, and sweet-and-savory French toast layered with thick-cut bacon, mascarpone cheese, pear and maple syrup.

Seafood starters like crabmeat and avocado or a smoked salmon platter with an everything croissant and herbed cream cheese set the tone, while lunch-leaning mains such as Berkshire pork schnitzel with a fried egg and mustard seeds or rotisserie chicken club with onion aioli round out the menu.

The smoky guajillo chili Bloody Mary made with fresh tomatoes and organic Prairie vodka, finished with thick-cut bacon and guajillo peppers is on the brunch menu at The Greggory in South Barrington. (Photo by Mistey Nguyen )

Beverage Director Rafael Royal loads the menu with fun daytime sips, starting with a smoky guajillo chili Bloody Mary made with fresh tomatoes and organic Prairie vodka, finished with thick-cut bacon and guajillo peppers.

For a little morning pick-me-up, Sparrow coffee cocktails include a Mexican coffee with Casamigos Reposado and cinnamon syrup, an Irish coffee with Lost Irish Whiskey and demerara syrup and always classic espresso martinis.

Mimosas get a bright twist with a choice of juice, including orange, pineapple, grapefruit, cranberry and seasonal cold-pressed picks, poured with Scarpetta Prosecco, available for $40 for a carafe or $8 a glass. Those seeing extra luxury can opt to upgrade to a glass of Champagne from one of France’s most beloved houses, Krug, priced at $45 per pour for a limited time.

For more information or to view the full menu, visit thegreggory.com.