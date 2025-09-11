Dining destination The Greggory in South Barrington unveils new brunch menu

If you’re looking for a new gathering spot for weekend brunch, The Greggory in South Barrington has just revealed a brand new brunch menu.
The Greggory, a chef-driven dining destination in The Arboretum, is bringing its signature wood-fired flair to daytime weekend feasts.
Since opening last March, Chef José Sosa has brought bold, Mediterranean-inspired takes on American classics cooked over the restaurant’s open-hearth oven.
Officially launching Saturday, Sept. 20, those flavors take center stage in a new brunch menu offered every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The star of the brunch menu is The Greggory’s Big Baller Brunch, where Chef Sosa is pulling out all the stops with a cooked-to-perfection 32-ounce Senku Wagyu Tomahawk, a buttermilk pancake tower with all the fixings, eight eggs any style, crispy hash browns and bottomless mimosas.
For those looking for something a little more classic, there’s also plenty of a la carte options like a spiced tomato and pepper Shakshuka with lamb ragù, goat cheese and mint pesto, and sweet-and-savory French toast layered with thick-cut bacon, mascarpone cheese, pear and maple syrup.
Seafood starters like crabmeat and avocado or a smoked salmon platter with an everything croissant and herbed cream cheese set the tone, while lunch-leaning mains such as Berkshire pork schnitzel with a fried egg and mustard seeds or rotisserie chicken club with onion aioli round out the menu.
Beverage Director Rafael Royal loads the menu with fun daytime sips, starting with a smoky guajillo chili Bloody Mary made with fresh tomatoes and organic Prairie vodka, finished with thick-cut bacon and guajillo peppers.
For a little morning pick-me-up, Sparrow coffee cocktails include a Mexican coffee with Casamigos Reposado and cinnamon syrup, an Irish coffee with Lost Irish Whiskey and demerara syrup and always classic espresso martinis.
Mimosas get a bright twist with a choice of juice, including orange, pineapple, grapefruit, cranberry and seasonal cold-pressed picks, poured with Scarpetta Prosecco, available for $40 for a carafe or $8 a glass. Those seeing extra luxury can opt to upgrade to a glass of Champagne from one of France’s most beloved houses, Krug, priced at $45 per pour for a limited time.
For more information or to view the full menu, visit thegreggory.com.