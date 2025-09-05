‘Wicked Game’ crooner Chris Isaak to perform at Rialto Theatre in Joliet

Chris Isaak will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Singer Chris Isaak will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Dec. 12.

Over the course of his 40 year career, platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone, according to a news release from the theatre.

Isaak’s music and film credits include 13 critically acclaimed studio albums, 12 chart-topping singles, including “Wicked Game,” along with several motion pictures, such as “The Silence of the Lambs” and ”That Thing You Do!.” His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “True Romance,” “Wild at Heart” and “Blue Velvet.”

Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series, “The Chris Isaak Show” on Showtime, has previously served as a judge on “The X Factor Australia” and hosted the music talk show, “The Chris Isaak Hour” on BIO.

2024 marked the 35th anniversary of Isaak’s beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough single “Wicked Game.” The newly-released “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” is Isaak’s second career Christmas album and features 13 tracks of originals and covers.

Ticket prices start at $49.50 Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.