10th annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest to be held Sept. 13

The 10th annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will make its return Sept. 13 outdoors at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave.

Beer aficionados and novices alike are invited to enjoy brews from more than 50 renowned brewers, many of which are local to Chicago, including beer, cider, seltzers and mead.

A special 10th anniversary beer from Phase Three Brewing in Elmhurst will also be featured.

From 2 to 6 p.m., attendees will also enjoy live music from Petty Cash and The SongMates, BBQ available for purchase from Golden Boy BBQ and more on the beautiful grounds of the museum.

Hosted by the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for the Elmhurst History Museum, proceeds will benefit the educational programs and exhibits for the museum and the Churchville One-Room Schoolhouse.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com/faqs