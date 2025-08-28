Country music singer John Anderson to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Country music singer songwriter John Anderson will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Oct. 9. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Country music singer songwriter John Anderson will perform an acoustic concert at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Oct. 9.

Anderson, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has been a staple on the country music scene for over 40 years.

Anderson has almost 40 singles on the Billboard Country Music chart, including five Number One singles, “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’,” “Black Sheep,” “Straight Tequila Night” and “Money in the Bank.”

Anderson returned to touring after suffering a health crisis. According to a news release from the theatre, during his health scare, he‘d lost his sense of pitch and even his ability to recognize his own songs on the radio. At one point, his hearing left him with what he called a “terrible noise,“ forcing him to come off the road for the first time in 40 years.

Ticket prices start at $41 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.