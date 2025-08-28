5 Things to Do in Will County: Music on the Rooftop, Demolition Derby and more

- Joliet Slammers Baseball: The Joliet Slammers will be playing at home against the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday, Aug. 29, with fireworks after the game, and again on Saturday, Aug. 30. Visit jolietslammers.com for more information.
- Sugar Lime Blue – Outdoor Rooftop Concert (Joliet): Kick off the weekend with live music at the rooftop of the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.
- Motorsports & Demolition Derby at Dirt Oval 66 (Joliet): The Team Demolition Derby “Tournament of Destruction” is scheduled for Aug. 29 at Dirt Oval Route 66 with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. (Rain date is Aug. 31). Visit dirtoval66.com for more information.
- Frankfort Fall Festival (Frankfort): Visit downtown Frankfort for this popular fall festival Aug. 30–Sept. 1. More than 300 artisans, food vendors and crafts wil line the village’s downtown streets. Visit frankfortchamber.com/2025-frankfort-fall-festival for more information.
- Blue Bayou: A Linda Ronstadt Tribute (Lockport): The Roxy in Lockport will host Blue Bayou: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. This authentic tribute will perform some of Ronstadt’s chart-topping hits from the ‘70s. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
The Scene