Best Friend’s Girl: The ultimate Cars experience to rock the Raue Center

Best Friend’s Girl, the premier tribute to the legendary band The Cars, takes the stage at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake Friday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. .

With a remarkable ability to recreate the timeless hits that defined an era, Best Friends Girl will honor the music of The Cars, celebrating their illustrious career spanning over 35 years and more than 23 million albums sold, according to a news release from Raue Center.

From the infectious energy of “Best Friends Girl” to the iconic sounds of “Shake It Up,” “Magic, and the unforgettable “Moving in Stereo”—featured prominently in the classic film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”—this tribute band promises an unparalleled live experience filled with the classic sounds fans know and love.

Best Friends Girl is composed of a talented ensemble of lifelong musicians dedicated to preserving the legacy of The Cars. Their performances resonate with incredible musicianship, drawing from the unique blend of synthesizer-driven sound and classic rock roots that The Cars pioneered in the late 1970s.

The story of The Cars began in the early ’70s with the dynamic collaboration between Ric Ocasek and Benjamin Orr. Completing their iconic lineup in 1976, they created a fresh sound amid the changing music landscape, winning the admiration of fans, including legends like John Lennon, who famously praised their innovative style, the release stated.

Tickets start at $43. All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

For tickets and more information, visit rauecenter.org, call the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or stop by at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.