Classic Blast set to perform ‘Classic Rock with a little Bach’ at Joliet museum

Classic Blast returns to the Joliet Area Historical Museum for an evening blending classic rock and classical music. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

The museum will welcome back Classic Blast at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 for one of their signature genre-melding live shows, fusing classical instrumentation with high-energy rock and pop covers.

The all-ages show will highlight the group’s instrumental and vocal prowess, that has earned them four albums on the Toucan Cove/Universal label and opening spots for numerous big name national touring acts.

Formed in 2012, Classical Blast has continued their journey to explore and combine musical genre to create new and exciting sounds. With growing popularity throughout the Midwest and beyond – the band has headlined in intimate 100-seat to 1,000-seat concert venues and added new talent to their roster – that currently includes Greg Hirte (violin, mandolin, vocals), Stephanie Koklys (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Bill Syniar (bass guitar), Hannah K Watson (violins and vocals) and Rick Vitek (drums).

Classical Blast’s signature show, that they’ll bringing to the stage at Joliet Area Historical Museum on the Aug. 7, features classic rock music from the late 1960s to current hits, mashed into unique arrangements with music by the great composers: Bach, Beethoven, Handel, Mozart, Chopin and others. It’s a thrill ride through history, perfect for this unique venue.

Tickets for the show cost $16 for the general public, and $14 for museum members. Highboy tables still are available, at both member and non-member rates. A full beverage bar will be offered on-site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries.

Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road and explore a curated selection of Route 66 souvenirs. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and much, much more.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Classic Blast plays ‘Classic Rock, a little Bach’

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

PHONE: 815-723-5201

INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org