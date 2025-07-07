Island Lake’s 3D Sideouts to feature rock, country music tribute bands this summer

Reserved seating options are plentiful for patrons to enjoy outdoor concerts at 3D Sideouts in Island Lake. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts )

3D Sideouts in Island Lake keeps music fans returning with a variety of bands representing many genres slated to perform throughout the summer.

“The question everyone asks is ‘What kind of music do you have?’,” said owner Jerry DeLaurentis in a news release. “Our band schedule appeals to everyone. We feature some country, some classic rock, pop-punk, we have tribute bands and national acts, acoustic Thursdays, ’50s, ’60s and rockabilly bands on Sundays.”

Guests enjoy their spot at the 3D Sideouts gazebo bar, which can be reserved for larger parties, a popular option during outdoor concerts. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts )

Among the upcoming bands are Louder Now with Burning Cactus on Friday, July 18. Billed as an ultimate pop-punk and emo night, the music starts at 7 p.m. Icons of Country night is slated for Saturday, July 19. Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Zac Brown Band tributes begin at 6 p.m.

Along with regional and national acts, what makes the venue stand out is the raised patio stage, impeccable sound system and seating options, DeLaurentis said.

“I do believe we have the No. 1 outdoor stage and seating setup of the Chicago suburbs,” he said. “With our multi-level patios, party decks and gazebo seating, the sight lines and the sound are just better here. There really isn’t a bad seat.”

Additional upcoming shows include In the Flesh (Pink Floyd tribute) July 12, Houses of the Holy (Led Zeppelin tribute) July 25, Rok Brigade (Def Leppard tribute) with Sins N’ Roses (Guns N’ Roses tribute) Aug. 1 and Made In America (Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood tributes) Aug. 2.

Later in August, Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, The Main Squeeze and Local H and more.

Fans can choose from general admission, reserved table, gazebo or skybox seating options. Prices typically range from $8 to $10 for a single general admission ticket to $65 to $80 for a reserved table for four and up to $600 to $800 to reserve the Kona Cabana Party Deck for a party of 40, depending on the band.

Go to ticketweb.com and search for Sideouts to see ticket options for all upcoming shows.

3D Sideouts, located at 4018 W. Roberts Road in Island Lake, also features weekly food and drink specials, bowling, darts, sand volleyball and bag toss.

Menu options range from pastas, pizzas and paninis to grilled, blackened salmon and pot roast.

The all-you-can-eat fish fry is every Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. Brunch is available 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and select holidays.

For more information, visit 3dsideouts.com, email staff@sideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.