5 Things to Do in Will County: Plainfield Fest

Skylar, left, Charlotte, and Delaney brave one of the extrem rides at Plainfield Fest on Saturday June 29, 2024. The 2025 event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

1. Music Under the Stars: 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Joliet Junior College, Trackman Planetarium, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. One-hour astronomy presentation featuring full-dome music videos from Elton John, Queen, Marillion and more. This show will include a live tour of the night sky. For more information, visit jjc.edu.

2. HomerFest: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Heritage Park, 14110 W. 151st St., Homer Glen. Live music, food, carnival, Salute to Veterans from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit homercommunityfest.com.

3. Colorful Bike Parade: 11 a.m.-noon, Friday, Joliet Public Library lawn, 3395 Black Road in Joliet. Children of all ages with adults. Bring your bicycle to decorate and ride along the library trail with friends and family. Weather permitting. Registration not required. For more information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

4. Plainfield Fest: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Plainfield. Live music in the Plainfield Township Community Center and Village of Plainfield municipal parking lot, located at 15014 South Des Plaines St. Food vendor area will be in the municipal parking lot. Craft vendors and petting zoo in the Village Green. Carnival in the parking lot of Plainfield Central High School, located at 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive. For more information, visit theplainfieldfest.com.

5. Harvest Arts: 7 p.m., Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 805 Western Ave., Joliet. Chamber ensemble concert of hymns, fused with classical music and arranged by Madeline Cawley of Harvest Arts. Convenient parking, nursery care and cookie reception is provided. Free admission. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet at 815-727-9259 or visit firstpresjoliet.org and harvestartsllc.com.

