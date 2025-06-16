‘Evil Dead in Concert’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre

"Evil Dead in Concert" will be at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Screams will meet strings as “Evil Dead In Concert” comes to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, Oct. 10.

Audiences will enjoy the screening of director Sam Raimi’s legendary cult film in a newly restored format is brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca.

“The ultimate horror movie concert experience has arrived with a night of cinematic chaos, demonic energy, and killer sounds,” John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Evil Dead In Concert” said in a news release. “It’s not every day you get to watch someone chainsaw a demon while a live ensemble performs.”

“Evil Dead” follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. It is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since the film’s theatrical release on Oct. 15, 1981. LoDuca’s score is orchestral but experimental, blending eerie strings, pounding percussion and screeching sound effects to emphasize dread and supernatural chaos, the release stated.

The film is rated NC-17 for substantial graphic horror violence and gore.

For more information about “Evil Dead In Concert,” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit evildeadinconcert.com.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.